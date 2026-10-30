Trust but diversify: Lessons for Singapore from the haze-related friction with Indonesia

The Republic has good reason to acknowledge its strengths after the recent friction with Indonesia. But confidence must not give way to jingoism.

Events of the past few weeks offer a chance to take stock of Singapore’s comparative strengths – the resilience of its people and the competence of its administration.

Some commentators have suggested that Singapore’s recent haze-related diplomatic friction with Indonesia is a useful reminder of the Republic’s old vulnerabilities.

Indeed, Singaporeans could do with the occasional booster shot against the belief that they live in a permanently, intrinsically peaceable environment. The reality is that the island’s neighbours still control some crucial chokepoints. Grow up, to borrow Lee Kuan Yew’s words. That is all true, as far as it goes.

But the events of the past few weeks also offer a chance to take stock of Singapore’s comparative strengths on the flipside of vulnerability – the resilience of its people and the competence of its administration.

Take, for instance, the Government’s response as the haze worsened in mid-October. On Oct 14, as one-hour PM2.5 readings reached the very high range and public disquiet grew over the need to wait for the 24-hour PSI to cross 200, the authorities began distributing N95 masks to vulnerable groups ahead of schedule.

Heeding further feedback, they then lowered the eligibility age for seniors from 67 to 60 for the second round of distribution. And when masks ran out at some retail outlets, the authorities worked to replenish supplies, backed by stocks in retailers’ warehouses and government stockpiles – the sort of planning whose value was driven home by the pandemic.

Singapore was by no means ground zero for this haze crisis – Indonesians living closer to the fires bore the brunt of it, as Jakarta has sought to emphasise.

Nonetheless, officials here treated it as a national-level crisis, mobilising a 28-agency Haze Task Force, community volunteers to distribute masks and community centres to offer shelter. Here was a government responsive to sentiment on the ground, rather than one that was obtuse, sluggish or lackadaisical during a crisis.

On the diplomatic front, judging from Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s remarks during his Jakarta visit this week, Singapore appears to have chosen a pragmatic, outcomes-oriented approach. That has meant resisting the impulse, and some domestic pressure, to ratchet things up. Indeed, strident voices spoiling for a fight have emerged in both Indonesia and Singapore.

As Balakrishnan put it, precisely at a moment like this, it is “important for cool heads to prevail, for direct, honest, candid, constructive conversations to be had, and for us to look for a collective approach”.

At the same time, the push to hold errant companies accountable, including through proposed changes to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act outlined by Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, is an equally results-oriented response. Here, too, is something worth appreciating – level-headedness at the highest level, rather than the caprice, short fuses and loose talk of a government and its network of proxies prone to lashing out.

Most valuable attribute

A third, and perhaps the most valuable, attribute is long-sightedness – the opposite of short-termism, knee-jerk reactions and fickleness.

Taken at face value, Indonesia’s decision to reduce its piped gas exports to Singapore was driven by domestic supply needs and unrelated to the diplomatic friction over the haze. Nonetheless, news that a major supplier was cutting gas flows to Singapore – even if, as Jakarta maintains, the reduction was within contractual limits – must have come as something of a jolt to ordinary Singaporeans.

But there was also reassurance in the Government’s assertion that Singapore had “multiple lines of defence” against supply disruptions, the result of years of planning and investment.

It was fortuitous that the episode coincided with Singapore International Energy Week, where Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng could point to the fruits of that long-term planning. Today, about half of Singapore’s imported gas arrives as liquefied natural gas (LNG), sourced from countries around the world rather than through pipelines from its neighbours.

Indeed, the decision to build Singapore’s first LNG terminal was made back in 2006, two decades ago. The second, due by 2030, will expand Singapore’s LNG throughput capacity by 50 per cent, while the authorities are already studying the feasibility of a third on Pulau Tekong.

At the same energy conference, Singapore and Saudi Arabia announced plans to store Saudi crude oil in the Jurong Rock Caverns from the second half of 2027, giving Singapore another potential buffer against supply disruptions.

The decision to build Singapore’s first LNG terminal was made back in 2006, two decades ago. PHOTO: REUTERS

Equally fortuitous was the timing of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last week, as the haze-related friction unfolded. During the trip, Singapore renewed a cooperation agreement with QatarEnergy on LNG and low-carbon technology, while signing another with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to establish a joint energy task force.

These were not arrangements hastily cobbled together in response to the latest crisis, but part of a continuing effort to diversify Singapore’s sources of energy and deepen partnerships, so that it is not overly dependent on any single country or supplier.

Quiet confidence

As Tan put it, citing a Chinese proverb to make the broader point about the value of preparedness, “by preparing well ahead of time, we can face any change in circumstances with calm and confidence”.

There is a case, then, for some deserved self back-patting over Singapore’s resilience, rather than seeing the events of recent weeks as merely another reminder of its vulnerabilities. It is worth recognising, too, that Singapore is hardly alone in this mindset of treating contingencies as a fact of life in the current era, rather than remote possibilities.

On any given week, leaders of the world’s many well-functioning, competent governments – many of them Singapore’s friends – can be heard making the same point. The risks they prepare for may not involve an out-of-the-blue reduction in gas supplies or a man-made transnational environmental crisis, but they too see the value of planning well ahead, building resilience and diversifying their dependencies.

One example is India, whose Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar recently described middle powers, or in his words, powers in the middle, as needing to be “more active, need to deal more with each other, and figure out a way of moving the needle on issues of interest to them”.

Several others are steeped in that mindset and count Singapore among their core partners. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Oct 25, spoke of how Australia and other middle powers were stepping up cooperation to prevent their economies from being taken “hostage” by global events.

He cited Australia’s diplomacy with Singapore, China and Malaysia, which helped stave off shortages of refined transport fuel following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year.

If further evidence were needed, consider the words of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, one of a stream of foreign leaders passing through Singapore in recent months. In an ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute lecture on Oct 27, he spoke of building networks of partners and reducing “one-sided dependencies in energy supply, supply chains and critical raw materials”. Singapore, he said, was a close partner.

Balakrishnan made much the same point in his remarks after his Jakarta meetings. He drew attention to the pattern of PM Wong, other ministers and himself “travelling extensively over the last six months to a year”, with the aim of securing essential supplies to keep Singapore going, whatever happens.

Like Tan, he emphasised the value of preparedness – making plans well in advance and diversifying sources of energy and other essential supplies so that, when the time comes, Singapore can “cope calmly, comprehensively, and confidently”.

Harmful zealotry

The final, and perhaps most important, question in all this is how Singaporeans should feel about it. To their credit, one can reasonably argue that the keep-calm-and-carry-on attitude telegraphed by the Government amid the diplomatic uneasiness with Indonesia has been largely reflected in sentiment on the ground.

That said, it cannot go unacknowledged that there have been strident voices seeking to galvanise public opinion and channel it into zealotry. The right word for it is jingoism.

Certainly, Indonesia has had more than its share of these self-appointed surrogates. Former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi, hardly a household name on this island until his recent Instagram posts went viral, is one of them. He went far enough that his former government colleague Dino Patti Djalal expressed bewilderment on X at Lutfi’s rhetoric, recalling how he had once worked hard to advance trade and investment ties with Singapore.

Here at home, former Nominated MP and prolific Facebook poster Calvin Cheng has been in the thick of the online back-and-forth. This unproductive exchange has even drawn the attention of Indonesian officials, though it is unlikely to move the needle on either the haze or bilateral ties.

On both sides, jingoists ought to know that their posturing may be cathartic but is ultimately counterproductive. Arguably, the din may even have delayed the entente cordiale that appears to have taken hold following the high-level contacts surrounding Balakrishnan’s visit.

These extreme voices should also know that while public opinion may be easy to channel and galvanise, it is much harder to taper off or turn off. Ultranationalism whipped up for short-term gain can become a runaway train, ultimately harming the very country it purports to defend.

This is especially so for close neighbours like Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Such “othering” serves little purpose. It is, in fact, delusional. These countries ultimately have to work together; their interdependence is a permanent reality.

During the Cold War, US President Ronald Reagan famously adopted the Russian proverb doveryai, no proveryai, or “trust, but verify”, in his dealings with the Soviet Union. In today’s world of flux, rather than fixating solely on vulnerability or getting carried away by resilience, the more fitting maxim for Singapore might be this: trust but diversify.