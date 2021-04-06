Trump's grip on Republicans is still growing

One-term US presidents almost never get another bite at the apple. That is because they acknowledge their defeat at the ballot box. Mr Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been telling supporters that he will be tempted to beat Democrats "for a third time".

Most Republican voters still think last year's election was stolen. It is difficult to imagine Mr Trump would face a serious conservative rival, should he run again in 2024. To some extent, he should thank Mr Joe Biden for that. Having championed popular spending Bills in his first two months, Mr Biden has deprived Republicans of a populist economic critique.