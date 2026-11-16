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Trump’s America remains a less welcoming place for talent and foreign students

Stephen Miller’s appointment as chief of staff is a sign that battle lines are being drawn on the issue.

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Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller replaced Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff, the most influential unelected position in The White House.

Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller replaced Susie Wiles as US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, the most influential unelected position in the White House.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Ravi Velloor

For thousands of students across Asia, Singapore included, the United States is the top choice for tertiary education – if they have the means or the funding. Britain and Australia follow. Those who look to eventually immigrate will likely add Canada as a fourth prospect, for both quality education and a possible future home.

Those still eyeing the US as the land of learning and lucre will probably need to wait until President Donald Trump finishes his term in early 2029. Even as critics savour the Republican Party’s setbacks in the US midterms, there is little sign Washington will soften its stance on immigration.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.