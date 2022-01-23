Travelling through a well to another world

New year, new phase. On Jan 4, as people in Japan went back to work after the holidays, more than 1,000 Covid-19 infections were reported in the country, making it the first time in three months that the national tally had crossed that threshold.

Just two weeks later, the daily total hit a new record of 32,197 cases, exceeding the peak of the previous wave last August. More than half of Japan's 47 prefectures have come under or are moving towards a quasi-state of emergency, with Kyoto also set to return to social and dining restrictions this week.