For Subscribers
Lunch With Sumiko
Travel in a Covid-19 world
When the pandemic struck in 2020, it felt like the end of the world for the folks at travel tech start-up Klook. Co-founder Eric Gnock Fah tells Executive Editor Sumiko Tan how it has managed to ride the crisis.
For his Zoom lunch with me, travel tech start-up co-founder Eric Gnock Fah was planning to get Singapore-style chicken rice, but there is none to be found in his part of Hong Kong.
He's got rice with chicken and egg instead, he tells me as he sits down in front of the computer with a takeaway box.