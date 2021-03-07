For Subscribers
Millennial Mind
Transgender issues are real concerns that should not be dismissed
Singapore has been open to transgender people’s experiences for decades. Trans teens now want more support in school, and we should listen to what they have to say
When a transgender teen goes public with her difficulties over medical treatment and the wearing of gendered uniforms, is it a case of America's culture war over lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues being imported into Singapore?
Or could it be that trans youth and their families have genuine issues they are worried about?