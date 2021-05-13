For Subscribers
Transforming SPH Media for the digital era
Mr Khaw Boon Wan, chairman-designate of SPH Media Trust, spoke yesterday about the next chapter in the restructuring of Singapore news media. This is his speech.
SPH Media's flagships, The Straits Times (ST), Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu, are important institutions. They record our history, with comprehensive coverage of local news in all four languages.
They have helped to unite us as one people and impart important values to our young. They also cover global events and interpret them for our people, providing the Singapore perspective and presenting the Singapore voice to the world.