Transatlantic relations on thin ice over China

The US fixation on China has resulted in a 'me-first' approach. This overlooks Europe's concerns - and its own evolving stance - both on China and the US itself.

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ten months after Mr Joe Biden moved into the White House, two central aspects of his presidency are emerging. Domestically, it is to reconcile a deeply divided American society - and to prevent another Trump presidency. On foreign policy, the focus is China, which is perceived as a rival of the United States and potentially a dangerous opponent.

Almost everything else takes a back seat. For Europeans in particular, this is difficult to comprehend. While the Biden administration sees Europe as a natural ally, it overlooks the deep wounds inflicted by the Trump years and the sensitivities in trans-Atlantic relations.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 18, 2021, with the headline 'Transatlantic relations on thin ice over China'. Subscribe
Topics: 