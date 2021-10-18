Transatlantic relations on thin ice over China

Ten months after Mr Joe Biden moved into the White House, two central aspects of his presidency are emerging. Domestically, it is to reconcile a deeply divided American society - and to prevent another Trump presidency. On foreign policy, the focus is China, which is perceived as a rival of the United States and potentially a dangerous opponent.

Almost everything else takes a back seat. For Europeans in particular, this is difficult to comprehend. While the Biden administration sees Europe as a natural ally, it overlooks the deep wounds inflicted by the Trump years and the sensitivities in trans-Atlantic relations.