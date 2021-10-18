For Subscribers
Transatlantic relations on thin ice over China
The US fixation on China has resulted in a 'me-first' approach. This overlooks Europe's concerns - and its own evolving stance - both on China and the US itself.
"For a long time it looked as if China would gradually move towards the liberal, open market economies of the West by integrating into the world economy and reshaping its economic system. This theory of convergence is no longer tenable," the paper stated.
It added: "The Chinese model of an economy marked by substantial state control thus enters into systemic competition with liberal market economies."
