‘Toxic positivity’ is out; welcome to the new world of indulgent pettiness

Call them pet peeves, call them petty grievances, one thing is certain – complaining about everyday irritations feels cathartic. It is also the premise of American comedy podcast I’ve Had It.

Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan state, tongue in cheek, that their goal is to compartmentalise complaining and be nicer in their day-to-day life. Their complaints range from pedestrian (cordless vacuums, people who clap when a plane lands, long Instagram captions) to political (the state of the education system).