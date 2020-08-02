Towards a fair and just S'pore in brave new world

Singapore has a new government, with most of the key jobs in familiar hands, some fresh faces and a few job rotations.

The Prime Minister said it was a Cabinet of continuity and change, but going by the ministerial appointments, the emphasis was clearly on the first C.

You can't argue with keeping to the old team in the ongoing battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the earlier fears that it would not go away any time soon and that a second wave of infections was inevitable have been proven right.

But this next wave will not just be a repeat of round one. An aftershock seldom is.

If a further shutdown has to be imposed, the economic hardship already felt will multiply and affect many more people. The psychological impact of another prolonged period of social isolation will wear down the people's resolve and compound the misery.

But this time round, will the Government be able to relieve the suffering with another deep dip into the reserves?

If not, how will Singapore manage round two?

Amid this sombre prognosis, it is tempting to hunker down, keep to the tried and tested way and not try anything new. It might be the right approach if the crisis was just a temporary setback and things will return to normal, such as when a vaccine is found.

But, as many have pointed out, the post-Covid-19 world could turn out to be a very different place from what we have been used to.

Air travel may take a long time to resume to anywhere near where it was, with national borders remaining closed.

There might be fundamental changes in the way global manufacturing is done, as companies move away from having factories located in different parts of the world.



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



New technology and new ways of working will disrupt many existing businesses.

Singapore could be one of the most severely affected countries in the world, with its open economy highly dependent on the free flow of people, goods and services.

All this means that a return to the old normal is unlikely and that it won't do to stay in the trenches, keep our heads down and wait out the storm.

I hope therefore that when the Government speaks of continuity it does not mean more of the same, but will find new ways to steer Singapore successfully in the brave new world.

It may be hard to sound optimistic and hopeful about the future amid death and disruption, but I think this is precisely what the Government should do and what the people want to hear.

If this is a crisis of a generation which threatens Singapore's very existence - the Government's words, not mine - then it requires the forthright response of a generation with a clear vision of what lies ahead.

It calls for inspiring leadership of the sort the Pioneer Generation had in abundance when Singapore last faced an existential threat, suddenly becoming independent in 1965.

The circumstances looked even more dire at the time, when many questioned whether a small island in South-east Asia without a hinterland could survive after such a dramatic break from its northern neighbour.

The founding leaders knew then the importance of shoring up the people's confidence by presenting them with a way forward which they could understand and rally around. If you read the early speeches, they were all about the simple message that a newly independent country like Singapore, devoid of natural resources, could only survive if it put in extraordinary efforts, united under a strong leadership.

This rallying call was suited to the temper of that time, when most of the people were dirt poor and wanted desperately to improve their lives. But it required strong leaders with clear ideas of what needed to be done to develop the economy and attract investments, and the know-how to create the necessary jobs.

Obviously the same rhetoric will not work for today's generation.

Singapore is no longer a poor Third World country but one of the wealthiest, with a highly educated workforce in a diversified and sophisticated economy.

Merely telling everyone to pull up their socks will not have the same effect as it did 55 years ago.

It may not be possible to foretell what the new world will be like given so much uncertainty, but the job of leadership is to give new hope that resonates with the people's aspirations of what they want for the future.

I hope that when the new Parliament is convened later this month, it will be clearer what this is.

The most exciting possibility, for me, so far has been the idea of a new social compact, which Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam spoke about at a panel discussion last week.

This was how he put it: "We're not going back to large states per se… but we do have to go back to a sense of moral purpose in government, having the confidence to convince the population that these are the right things to do... and go about it with the spirit of an activist."

This was exactly how the pioneering generation of leaders succeeded in gaining the people's trust, because they were seen as having a sense of moral purpose to uplift the people out of poverty.

Their policies followed, driven by this one overarching goal, and so jobs were created, homes built and universal education made available to all. Along the way though, as Singapore developed, other ideas crept in to corrupt the original purpose.

Home ownership became not just a roof over your head but how to enhance your assets, and the rich became grossly richer from property speculation.

There were jobs, and there were jobs, and Singapore became seduced by the American idea that the top boss should command a globally competitive salary, never mind how much more it was compared with that of his lower-paid subordinates.

Universal education was a wonderful idea and the best way to try to level the playing field, but not when children from wealthy families enjoyed a huge advantage over the less well-off because of the resources they had.

It is very hard to get everyone to pull together in the same direction when there are too many areas of unequal opportunities and inequality. It is why America is such a divided country.

I was glad therefore to read Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighting this issue at the swearing-in of the new Cabinet, when he said: "We aspire to be a fair and just society. With opportunities for all. We wish to fashion an inclusive community, where we look out for one another. Reach out to those who need help and show every Singaporean they have a stake in our future."

A fair and just society is a call perfectly suited to the temper of this time, and it starts with a government guided by a clear sense of moral purpose.

How can it breathe new life into this old slogan?

Singapore has come a long way since those early poverty-ridden days and there is much to be proud of in what it has achieved.

But there is still too much inequality and a gulf between not just those with wealth but also those with opportunities and connections and those without.

The Government has done much in recent years to narrow the gap, but the key is to rediscover a sense of moral purpose similar to what inspired an earlier generation.

I believe it has to come from the guts, an instinctive grasp of what is right or wrong.

When you see 70-year-olds having to clean tables and toilets at hawker centres, you do not need a degree in economics to know it is not right.

When a person who has worked for 40 years full-time in affluent Singapore cannot afford to retire and have a decent life thereafter, it should be clear to everyone that his fate has not been fair and just.

I hope that in the post-Covid-19 world, Singaporeans and their leaders will reach a common understanding of what is fair and just.

When they do, a sense of moral purpose will drive them forward.

• The writer is also senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University.