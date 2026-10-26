Straitstimes.com header logo

Too much AI can stifle innovation

Companies need to put as much effort into protecting innovation from AI as they do into using AI to innovate.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One of the promises of AI is that it will take processes previously performed by expensive and unreliable humans and do them with cheap machines that can act with perfect uniformity.

One of the promises of AI is that it will take processes previously performed by expensive and unreliable humans and do them with cheap machines that can act with perfect uniformity.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Gautam Mukunda

The latest way to sell artificial intelligence is with a high-tech version of the promise that corporate America last bought from Six Sigma. Earlier this month, Workday told investors that its customers should pay for its AI agents out of what they spend on labour and services, not just software. Workday itself, its CEO said, was looking to replace new hires with AI.

One of the promises of AI is that it will take processes previously performed by expensive and unreliable humans and do them with cheap machines that can act with perfect uniformity.

See more on

Artificial Intelligence

Innovation

Employment

Automation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.