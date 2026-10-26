Too much AI can stifle innovation

Companies need to put as much effort into protecting innovation from AI as they do into using AI to innovate.

One of the promises of AI is that it will take processes previously performed by expensive and unreliable humans and do them with cheap machines that can act with perfect uniformity.

The latest way to sell artificial intelligence is with a high-tech version of the promise that corporate America last bought from Six Sigma. Earlier this month, Workday told investors that its customers should pay for its AI agents out of what they spend on labour and services, not just software. Workday itself, its CEO said, was looking to replace new hires with AI.

One of the promises of AI is that it will take processes previously performed by expensive and unreliable humans and do them with cheap machines that can act with perfect uniformity.