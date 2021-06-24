Too many influencers, not enough eyeballs: Will boredom kill Instagram?

As millennials reach middle age, Facebook's prize app may be losing its money-making ability

Elaine Moore
Uploading selfies on to Instagram requires time and effort that millennials no longer have to spare, and might even feel embarrassing.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) When did Instagram get so boring? The photo-sharing app, once the apple of Facebook's eye, has spent years rebuffing accusations of toxicity. But tedium is a painful new problem.

The shift poses a threat to Instagram's money-making abilities just as its owner's market valuation approaches a trillion dollars.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 