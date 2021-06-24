For Subscribers
Too many influencers, not enough eyeballs: Will boredom kill Instagram?
As millennials reach middle age, Facebook's prize app may be losing its money-making ability
(FINANCIAL TIMES) When did Instagram get so boring? The photo-sharing app, once the apple of Facebook's eye, has spent years rebuffing accusations of toxicity. But tedium is a painful new problem.
The shift poses a threat to Instagram's money-making abilities just as its owner's market valuation approaches a trillion dollars.