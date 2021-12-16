Tokyo, Seoul look on track for better ties

It is welcome news that Japan and South Korea have agreed to hold talks in order to restore fraught ties to a healthy state. This came out of an informal chat between the foreign ministers of the two North-east Asian neighbours at a dinner at the Group of Seven summit in England last Saturday. Both reiterated their country's respective stances on historical issues, which showed the gulf between them, but also affirmed the importance of cooperation, along with their mutual ally the United States, for peace on the Korean peninsula.

This is encouraging as only last month after a trilateral meeting in Washington, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman appeared at a press conference alone after her Japanese and South Korean counterparts pulled out over a bilateral spat over islands both sides claim.