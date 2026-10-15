Straitstimes.com header logo

To solve the haze crisis, governments must ‘follow the science’

The ongoing fires are a symptom of a deeper problem with peatland water management. Researchers have shown what works, and why the effort must continue.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fighting fires is only a downstream response to the haze crisis. The real solution lies upstream, in better management of peatlands to prevent fires from starting, says the writer.

Fighting fires is only a downstream response to the haze crisis. The real solution lies upstream, in better management of peatlands to prevent fires from starting, says the writer.

PHOTO: PEATLAND RESTORATION AGENCY, INDONESIA

avatar-alt

Bhavan Jaipragas

South-east Asia’s transboundary haze can evoke a range of responses from those of us affected by it: anger, anxiety, litigiousness, stoicism or perhaps just resignation.

All are, in their own way, reasonable reactions to a phenomenon that causes so much harm, yet threatens to return each dry season – even as each episode ends with renewed resolve that it must never happen again.

See more on

Haze

Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto

Forest fires

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.