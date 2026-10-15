To solve the haze crisis, governments must ‘follow the science’

The ongoing fires are a symptom of a deeper problem with peatland water management. Researchers have shown what works, and why the effort must continue.

Fighting fires is only a downstream response to the haze crisis. The real solution lies upstream, in better management of peatlands to prevent fires from starting, says the writer.

South-east Asia’s transboundary haze can evoke a range of responses from those of us affected by it: anger, anxiety, litigiousness, stoicism or perhaps just resignation.

All are, in their own way, reasonable reactions to a phenomenon that causes so much harm, yet threatens to return each dry season – even as each episode ends with renewed resolve that it must never happen again.