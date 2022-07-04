To fight disinformation, learn from the Flat Earthers

Around the world, and against all scientific evidence, a segment of the population believes that Earth's round shape is either an unproven theory or an elaborate hoax. Polls by YouGov America in 2018 and Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2022 found that as many as 11 per cent of Americans believe the Earth might be flat.

While it is tempting to dismiss "Flat Earthers" as mildly amusing, we ignore their arguments at our peril. Polling shows that there is an overlap between conspiracy theories, some of which can act as gateways for radicalisation. QAnon and the Great Replacement Theory, for example, have proven deadly more than once.