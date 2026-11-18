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Breaking up scam compounds is not enough as crime-as-a-service networks become more sophisticated.

A closed cyber scam centre compound in Cambodia. The goal of law enforcement must be to choke syndicates’ ability to extract, launder and enjoy their loot.

Victims of financial fraud lost almost US$500 billion (S$645 billion) in 2025, based on surveys in 42 countries. Yet the staggering sums aren’t the most alarming part. Fraud is becoming more sophisticated and global, turning what was once a collection of isolated scams into a sprawling cross-border business.

In South-east Asia, criminal activities are highly centralised: A scam compound in the Mekong region – in Myanmar, or on the Thai-Cambodia border – can hunt for marks in more than 100 countries.