To fight a US$500 billion scam industry, break its supply chain
Breaking up scam compounds is not enough as crime-as-a-service networks become more sophisticated.
Andy Mukherjee
Victims of financial fraud lost almost US$500 billion (S$645 billion) in 2025, based on surveys in 42 countries. Yet the staggering sums aren’t the most alarming part. Fraud is becoming more sophisticated and global, turning what was once a collection of isolated scams into a sprawling cross-border business.
In South-east Asia, criminal activities are highly centralised: A scam compound in the Mekong region – in Myanmar, or on the Thai-Cambodia border – can hunt for marks in more than 100 countries.