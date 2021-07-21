For Subscribers
Time to shift from 'tourist approach' in teaching about other cultures
As schools mark Racial Harmony Day today, we need to go for fresh approaches in multicultural education
Two years ago, I was at a pre-school on Racial Harmony Day. It was adorable to see six-year-olds dressed in colourful ethnic costumes - the Indian shalwar kameez, the Malay baju kurung and the Chinese cheongsam.
Parents and teachers couldn't stop snapping pictures of the children. The only odd thing was that they were all Chinese kids, with the exception of two expatriate children.