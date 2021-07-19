For Subscribers
Primer
Time to rethink city planning as S'pore prepares to live with Covid-19
This is the 10th of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.
The Marina Bay area in Singapore is known for many things.
Depending on whom you ask, it is a leading financial centre where jobs are at, it has a mall with many high-end luxury brands, it is a tourist attraction, or even the place where the National Day Parade will be held this year.