Economic Affairs: Time to raise ambitions for a greener world

Tomorrow, United States President Joe Biden will gather 40 national leaders for a two-day virtual climate summit. This landmark event is supposed to prepare the ground for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow scheduled for November.

The idea is to speed up global efforts to contain greenhouse gas emissions and thereby keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 deg C from pre-industrial levels by 2100, a key goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.