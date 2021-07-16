Time to give kids a later start each day

My two children finally went back to primary school last week after a prolonged period of home-based learning and the June holidays. While I celebrated the return of serenity to my mornings, I couldn't help but feel sorry for my bleary-eyed kids who had to re-acquaint themselves with waking up before 6am.

School starts at 7.30am, and the school bus picks them up at 6am, which means the kids have to get up at a dreaded 5.30am to get ready for school. Recently, I even resorted to cancelling the school bus to save them some time - either I ferry them or they take a taxi - which means they get a little bit more sleep.