Time for Russia to stop living with false narratives
Blaming the West for a host of problems – from Nato expansion to Navalny – ignores Russia’s own failings that have rendered it more potent as a disruptive power rather than an influential one
To this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to mention the name of his biggest rival, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Also, many in the President's circle refer to Navalny only as "the blogger".
However, if Mr Putin believes that the Navalny nightmare will disappear by just looking the other way, he is wrong.