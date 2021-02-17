Time for Russia to stop living with false narratives

Blaming the West for a host of problems – from Nato expansion to Navalny – ignores Russia’s own failings that have rendered it more potent as a disruptive power rather than an influential one

Global Affairs Correspondent
Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has taken the path of a destructive power, instead of a country with a constructive role, says the author.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to mention the name of his biggest rival, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Also, many in the President's circle refer to Navalny only as "the blogger".

However, if Mr Putin believes that the Navalny nightmare will disappear by just looking the other way, he is wrong.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 