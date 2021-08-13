Time for a new social compact on race

​No longer members of a fledgling nation, Singaporeans should be engaged in a national conversation on how they want to forge a national identity comprised of diverse races and cultures

The audience at the scaled-down National Day ceremonial parade at The Float @ Marina Bay on Monday. Issues that concern race will always persist, but what matters is how quick Singaporeans' reflexes in responding to them are and how the impetus generated is harnessed to further strengthen or renew the social compact on race, says the writer.ST FILE PHOTO
Mohammad Alami Musa For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The dust from a series of disturbing race-related incidents may have settled but it does not mean that occurrences of racial disharmony will not show up again. Issues that concern race will always persist but what matters is how quick Singaporeans’ reflexes in responding to them are and how the impetus generated is harnessed to further strengthen or renew the social compact on race, given the significant public impact of such incidents.

There have been three kinds of responses to the recent incidents. First, the instinctive reactions, especially in social media postings, to call out racist behaviour; second, reminiscences of the good old “kampong days” to remind Singaporeans that the communal way of living in the past had coalesced them emotionally as one big family; and third, public discourses that seek to make sense of these social disruptions to peaceful race relations, as well as to find a way forward in dealing with the complexities of living in a multiracial society.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2021, with the headline 'Time for a new social compact on race'. Subscribe
