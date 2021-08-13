For Subscribers
Time for a new social compact on race
No longer members of a fledgling nation, Singaporeans should be engaged in a national conversation on how they want to forge a national identity comprised of diverse races and cultures
The dust from a series of disturbing race-related incidents may have settled but it does not mean that occurrences of racial disharmony will not show up again.
Issues that concern race will always persist but what matters is how quick Singaporeans' reflexes in responding to them are and how the impetus generated is harnessed to further strengthen or renew the social compact on race, given the significant public impact of such incidents.