Mr Anthony Albanese has hit it off with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in their first encounter since his election as Australian Prime Minister last month. On Monday, the two leaders took their jackets and ties off and cycled around the lush garden of the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, before getting down to business.

Jokowi knows not only how important relations with Australia are, but also how important it is for the leaders of the two countries to get along.