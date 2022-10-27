‘Tilting’ or tottering for the UK in the Indo-Pacific?

The UK has pushed for a robust ‘tilt’ towards the Indo-Pacific, but the question is not about its desire to engage with the dynamic region but whether this tilt can be sustained.

Joanne Lin and William Choong

F-35B jets on board the British Royal Navy’s carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which docked in Changi on Oct 11, 2021 as part of its maiden deployment. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At the 2019 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, then French armed forces minister Florence Parly came with not only her own entourage but also an entire carrier strike group, including the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, with its destroyers, tankers, 20 Rafale fighters, and helicopters. Speaking in jest at the event, Ms Parly said she hoped that the United Kingdom “would be kind enough not to reciprocate”.

Fast-forward a couple of years and the UK “reciprocated” with a vengeance. In 2021, it pushed for a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific and deployed a carrier strike group led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth to the region. This year, it installed a “persistent presence” consisting of two Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels in the Indo-Pacific. This will be followed by a Royal Navy Littoral Response Group in 2023 (comprising an amphibious assault ship and either a frigate or a destroyer) and a new Type 31 frigate some time in the late 2020s.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top