Thucydides or Isocrates? The choice before the Asia-Pacific

A myriad of seemingly intractable security challenges confront the region. This week's Shangri-La Dialogue is an opportunity to take up the option advocated by a contemporary of Plato and Aristotle.

Tan See Seng For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Shangri-La Dialogue returns this week in Singapore as a fully in-person event, with lots to occupy the attention and deliberations of this august gathering of political, defence and academic leaders.

Agenda items in the dialogue's programme include the usual suspects: the management of geopolitical competition in the Asia-Pacific; the strategic visions of the United States and China and their respective implications for the region - in short, things that either undergird or undermine the multilateral rules-based international order.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 09, 2022, with the headline Thucydides or Isocrates? The choice before the Asia-Pacific. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top