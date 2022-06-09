Thucydides or Isocrates? The choice before the Asia-Pacific

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Shangri-La Dialogue returns this week in Singapore as a fully in-person event, with lots to occupy the attention and deliberations of this august gathering of political, defence and academic leaders.

Agenda items in the dialogue's programme include the usual suspects: the management of geopolitical competition in the Asia-Pacific; the strategic visions of the United States and China and their respective implications for the region - in short, things that either undergird or undermine the multilateral rules-based international order.