Throughout the rich world, the young are falling out of love with cars

That has big political ramifications.

The Economist

Few technologies defined the 20th century more than the car. Now, anti-car policies are gaining more support around the world. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
8 hours ago
For Adah Crandall, a high-school student in Portland, Oregon, a daily annoyance is family members asking when she is going to learn to drive. Adah, who is 16, has spent a quarter of her life arguing against the car-centric planning of her city.

At 12, she attended a school next to a major road down which thousands of lorries thundered every day. When a teacher invited a speaker to talk about air pollution, she and her classmates were galvanised. Within a year, she was travelling to Salem, Oregon’s capital, to demand that lawmakers pass stricter laws on diesel engines.

