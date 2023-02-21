Throughout the rich world, the young are falling out of love with cars

For Adah Crandall, a high-school student in Portland, Oregon, a daily annoyance is family members asking when she is going to learn to drive. Adah, who is 16, has spent a quarter of her life arguing against the car-centric planning of her city.

At 12, she attended a school next to a major road down which thousands of lorries thundered every day. When a teacher invited a speaker to talk about air pollution, she and her classmates were galvanised. Within a year, she was travelling to Salem, Oregon’s capital, to demand that lawmakers pass stricter laws on diesel engines.