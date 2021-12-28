Three ways to improve deliberation in Singapore's Parliament

Parliament in Singapore saw significant action this year. Ministerial statements were delivered to dispel false allegations made about free trade agreements; a controversial law was passed to prevent foreign interference in the country's politics; and a scandal broke out after a Workers' Party MP, Ms Raeesah Khan, admitted to lying in Parliament, and subsequently resigned from her position.

The year then ended with Singapore not being invited by the United States to its Summit for Democracy. While we probably should not make much of the snub, the end of 2021 is nevertheless a good opportunity to reflect on our politics and see how we can strengthen it.