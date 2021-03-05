Three rising economic identities of women

As the global Covid-19 vaccine roll-out promises light at the end of the tunnel, the world is still accounting for the pandemic's disproportionate impact on women and, consequently, the sacrifices they have made during this time - whether it is at work or at home.

Singapore recognises this and has declared 2021 as the Year of Celebrating SG Women. Meanwhile, this year's theme for International Women's Day on March 8 is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world".