This is the other way history ends

The End Of History was supposed to have happened back in 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell and political scientist Francis Fukuyama announced the conclusive triumph of liberal democracy. We know how that thesis worked out. But what happens when the other kind of History - academic, not Hegelian - starts to collapse?

That's a question that professor of history James H. Sweet at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the president of the American Historical Association, tried to raise last month in a column titled "Is History History?" for the organisation's news magazine. It didn't go well.