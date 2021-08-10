Think about ambition - again

Handle that monkey on your shoulder with care. Freed from it, life may be a good deal nicer.

Lucy Kellaway
Ambition is a good thing but it must be proportionate.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) Not long ago, I had lunch with a friend who told me that his father, who had been a moderately well-known politician, had just died.

How sad, I said.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 