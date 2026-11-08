These inventions were built to trick us
We live in an ultra-processed world of not just food.
Angela Duckworth
In the 1940s, biologist Niko Tinbergen observed that the oystercatcher bird chose to incubate only her largest eggs. He guessed that this behaviour was instinctive: the larger the egg, the healthier the chick. To test his hypothesis, Tinbergen presented a mother oystercatcher with a plaster egg several times larger than a real egg.
The mother bird was fooled, and though she could barely clamber atop it, she kept trying – tragically neglecting her eggs.