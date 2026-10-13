There’s a better way to fight the next pandemic. Here’s how Singapore can help

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From facilitating vaccine approval to contributing to ASEAN’s response, there’s much that can be done to prepare for when Disease X strikes.

Singapore can play a role in helping the WHO with vaccine approvals as the world draws lessons from the challenges it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been just over three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency. But for those preparing for the next health crisis, the work has never stopped.

Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently described Disease X, the as-yet unidentified pathogen capable of causing the next pandemic, as an “evolutionary certainty”.