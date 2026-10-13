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There’s a better way to fight the next pandemic. Here’s how Singapore can help

From facilitating vaccine approval to contributing to ASEAN’s response, there’s much that can be done to prepare for when Disease X strikes.

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Singapore can play a role in helping the WHO with vaccine approvals as the world draws lessons from the challenges it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore can play a role in helping the WHO with vaccine approvals as the world draws lessons from the challenges it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: AFP

Teo Yik Ying

It has been just over three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency. But for those preparing for the next health crisis, the work has never stopped.

Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently described Disease X, the as-yet unidentified pathogen capable of causing the next pandemic, as an “evolutionary certainty”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.