There’s a better way to fight the next pandemic. Here’s how Singapore can help
From facilitating vaccine approval to contributing to ASEAN’s response, there’s much that can be done to prepare for when Disease X strikes.
Teo Yik Ying
It has been just over three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency. But for those preparing for the next health crisis, the work has never stopped.
Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently described Disease X, the as-yet unidentified pathogen capable of causing the next pandemic, as an “evolutionary certainty”.