Straitstimes.com header logo

There must be room for a normal life after Singapore politics

More good people will be encouraged to join politics if there is a higher chance of a smoother transition back to civilian life when the time is right.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former senior minister of state Koh Poh Koon is back to being a colorectal surgeon.

Former Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon is back to being a colorectal surgeon.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF KOH POH KOON

avatar-alt

Eugene KB Tan

Recent reports highlighted that former Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon has returned to Singapore General Hospital as a colorectal surgeon.

This piece of news is more important than it appears at first glance. It shows that Singapore politicians can transition back to regular careers once they step down from political office or leave politics. Put simply, politics is not and need not be a dead end.

See more on

Singapore Politics

Singapore politicians

Koh Poh Koon

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.