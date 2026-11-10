There must be room for a normal life after Singapore politics

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More good people will be encouraged to join politics if there is a higher chance of a smoother transition back to civilian life when the time is right.

Former Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon is back to being a colorectal surgeon.

Recent reports highlighted that former Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon has returned to Singapore General Hospital as a colorectal surgeon.

This piece of news is more important than it appears at first glance. It shows that Singapore politicians can transition back to regular careers once they step down from political office or leave politics. Put simply, politics is not and need not be a dead end.