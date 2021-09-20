For Subscribers
The young Talibs - a challenge for Afghanistan's new rulers
Hardline views of a new generation of Taliban fighters run contrary to the image that leaders of the movement are hoping to portray
Omari, a gaunt 23-year-old with a wispy beard and an Afghan special forces jacket, recalls the day when a group of preachers arrived at his madrasah in a village near Kabul.
"They talked on the podium and preached about the value and necessity of jihad," he said. "I had belief, strong belief. (They) led me to join the Taliban."
