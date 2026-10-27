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The young are conformists in denial

The reassuringly bourgeois values behind a rebellious generation.

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In France, protesters are demanding better-funded schools and then a smoother link to universities.

In France, protesters are demanding better-funded schools and then a smoother link to universities.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Janan Ganesh

This is what one Emmanuel (Macron) said to another (the acclaimed writer Carrere) in 2025: “I was never a teenager. I don’t like teenagers. I don’t understand them.”

But do teenagers understand themselves? Do Gen Z, or whatever is the arbitrary cohort of the moment? Young people have a left-wing image and perhaps self-image. For a while now, I have suspected that it is false, that some of the bolshiest among them are in fact capitalists or at least conformists who don’t know it yet.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.