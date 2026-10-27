The young are conformists in denial

This is what one Emmanuel (Macron) said to another (the acclaimed writer Carrere ) in 2025: “I was never a teenager. I don’t like teenagers. I don’t understand them.”

But do teenagers understand themselves? Do Gen Z , or whatever is the arbitrary cohort of the moment? Young people have a left-wing image and perhaps self-image. For a while now, I have suspected that it is false, that some of the bolshiest among them are in fact capitalists or at least conformists who don’t know it yet.