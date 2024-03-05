The WTO has kicked the can down the road. It needs to do better

The outlook for world trade is not good, as the latest talks managed to eke out a temporary reprieve on digital trade restrictions but failed to meet modest expectations on other important issues.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The agreement, which will apply to all 166 members of the WTO, is expected to reduce the costs of trade in services by US$127 billion. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 05:00 AM
The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was expected to make incremental progress in reforming the global trading system, but nothing on the big issues that would infuse new life into the 29-year-old body which is struggling for relevance. MC13 appears to have fallen short of even these modest expectations.

The most positive outcome of the conference that ended on March 1 was the extension of the moratorium on restrictions related to digital trade, including e-commerce, software and remotely delivered services, which is especially important for Singapore. The moratorium, which has been in place since 1998, was set to expire in March 2024 if not renewed.

