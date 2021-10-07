The world wants Greenland's minerals, but its people are wary

This huge, remote and barely inhabited island is known for frozen landscapes, remote fjords and glaciers that heave giant sheets of ice into the sea. But increasingly, Greenland is known for something else: rare minerals.

It's all because of climate change and the world's mad dash to accelerate the development of green technology. As global warming melts the ice that covers 80 per cent of the island, it has spurred demand for Greenland's potentially abundant reserves of hard-to-find minerals with names like neodymium and dysprosium.