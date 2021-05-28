The world needs to close the vaccination gap

The European Union calls for greater multilateral action to increase vaccine production and accelerate the rate of roll-out worldwide.

Josep Borrell
Team Europe has also been the main contributor to the Covax facility, which enables poorer countries to access vaccines.PHOTO: AFP
  Published
    1 hour ago
By the end of this month, only 2.1 per cent of Africans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

We need to close the vaccination gap between advanced economies and developing countries to avoid what Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has called "vaccine apartheid". Doing so is both morally right and in everyone's interest.

