The workforce disruption few are talking about
Remote work is also an inducement for companies to hire from anywhere, aided by technology and employer of record services
As the world slowly emerges from the pandemic and with travel rebounding, individuals, companies and governments will have to confront with greater urgency questions about remote work.
Chiefly, if remote work becomes the de facto choice, does this mean that companies will be even more incentivised to hire from anywhere? The answer could have a significant impact not only on millions of employees, but businesses as well as governments across the globe.
