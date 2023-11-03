The words in the Middle East that are breaking my heart

One reason I am afraid that the worst is yet to come in the Middle East is that the mutual dehumanisation is the most savage I have ever seen in decades of on-the-ground reporting in the region.

Israel’s invasion of Gaza is destroying tunnels, ammunition dumps and Hamas fighters, yes. But I am afraid it is also helping to pulverise the recognition of shared humanity that in the long run allows people to live beside one another in peace. The poisonous hatred in turn is already spilling over to the United States and other countries worldwide.