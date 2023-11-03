The words in the Middle East that are breaking my heart

When children on both sides are slaughtered and people are fearful, it is extremists who invariably are ascendant.

Nicholas Kristof

Palestinians at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, in Jabalia of the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago
One reason I am afraid that the worst is yet to come in the Middle East is that the mutual dehumanisation is the most savage I have ever seen in decades of on-the-ground reporting in the region.

Israel’s invasion of Gaza is destroying tunnels, ammunition dumps and Hamas fighters, yes. But I am afraid it is also helping to pulverise the recognition of shared humanity that in the long run allows people to live beside one another in peace. The poisonous hatred in turn is already spilling over to the United States and other countries worldwide.

