The winners and losers of the weight-loss economy

People on GLP-1s are spending their money differently. Some sectors will benefit, others must adapt or die.

US fast-food chains are changing their menus and portion sizes in response to GLP-1 users’ changing tastes in food.

“Big and tall” customers have been a mainstay of Alan Horowitz’s bespoke suit-maker business for 25 years.

But as weight-loss drugs have swept the US – becoming so common that one in 10 Americans now takes them – he has lost clients. Gone are some of the heavier-set customers who once came to his Madison Avenue store in Manhattan because they could not shop in department stores.