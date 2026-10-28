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The winners and losers of the weight-loss economy

People on GLP-1s are spending their money differently. Some sectors will benefit, others must adapt or die.

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Fast food chains in the US like McDonald’s are changing their menus and portion sizes in response to GLP-1 users’ changing tastes in food.

US fast-food chains are changing their menus and portion sizes in response to GLP-1 users’ changing tastes in food.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Stephanie Stacey

“Big and tall” customers have been a mainstay of Alan Horowitz’s bespoke suit-maker business for 25 years.

But as weight-loss drugs have swept the US – becoming so common that one in 10 Americans now takes them – he has lost clients. Gone are some of the heavier-set customers who once came to his Madison Avenue store in Manhattan because they could not shop in department stores.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.