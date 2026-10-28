The winners and losers of the weight-loss economy
People on GLP-1s are spending their money differently. Some sectors will benefit, others must adapt or die.
Stephanie Stacey
“Big and tall” customers have been a mainstay of Alan Horowitz’s bespoke suit-maker business for 25 years.
But as weight-loss drugs have swept the US – becoming so common that one in 10 Americans now takes them – he has lost clients. Gone are some of the heavier-set customers who once came to his Madison Avenue store in Manhattan because they could not shop in department stores.