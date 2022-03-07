The West's hybrid war on Russia

For all Russia's efforts to develop an unconventional approach to conflict in the 21st century, its offensive against Ukraine has been carried out along brutal and decidedly old-fashioned lines: air strikes, heavy artillery and armoured vehicles attempting to pound its neighbour into submission.

Instead it is the West that is introducing a new and non-traditional means of fighting back, having been outsmarted for much of the past decade by Russia's expansion of the battlefield to incorporate cyber attacks, misinformation and "little green men" - masked troops with no insignia.