The West's hybrid war on Russia

The response to the invasion of Ukraine has combined crushing economic sanctions with a broad cultural boycott

Robin Wigglesworth, Colby Smith and Claire Jones
Customers queueing at an ATM in Moscow, after financial sanctions were imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, on Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - For all Russia's efforts to develop an unconventional approach to conflict in the 21st century, its offensive against Ukraine has been carried out along brutal and decidedly old-fashioned lines: air strikes, heavy artillery and armoured vehicles attempting to pound its neighbour into submission.

Instead it is the West that is introducing a new and non-traditional means of fighting back, having been outsmarted for much of the past decade by Russia's expansion of the battlefield to incorporate cyber attacks, misinformation and "little green men" - masked troops with no insignia.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top