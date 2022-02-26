A renewed social compact under Budget 2022; pros and cons of carbon tax

Most of the policy moves announced in this year's Budget were telegraphed well in advance, says Associate Professor in Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Terence Ho in his commentary.

He notes that on the goods and services tax (GST), it was only a question of when and how the hike would be implemented; as for the carbon tax, it was about the extent and pace of increase. Additional taxes on the wealthy were also anticipated, as were moves to increase the selectivity of foreign manpower.