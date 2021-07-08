Economic Affairs

The wealth windfall after Covid-19

Huge increases in wealth inequality during the pandemic call for a global wealth tax

Associate Editor
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Most discussions of inequality focus on income inequality. But almost everywhere, inequalities in wealth - that is the value of financial and real assets that people own, less their liabilities - are far more pronounced. And they have got worse after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a normal year, household wealth would grow at around the same rate as gross domestic product (GDP). One of the more stunning economic side-effects of the pandemic has been the fact that even though GDP contracted in most countries (and by 3.5 per cent globally, according to the International Monetary Fund), the wealthy got even richer.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2021, with the headline 'The wealth windfall after Covid-19'. Subscribe
Topics: 