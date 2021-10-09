The wealth of names in the Pandora Papers leak

Is there anything better than having a lot of money? For some politicians, government officials and celebrities, the goal has been to keep more of that money and not pay any taxes. And it is this prospect that entices them to use offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

After reviewing some 11.9 million leaked documents, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed in a report on Monday that global figures, as well as members of the inner circle of world leaders, had created and used shell companies to do business across national borders.