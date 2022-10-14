The war in Ukraine has battered the reputation of Russian spies

As they take greater risks, they are getting caught

An abandoned Russian T-62 tank south of the village of Novovorontsovka, Southern Ukraine, on Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Viktor Muller Ferreira was a young Brazilian with impressive credentials and a big break. Fresh from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, an incubator of talent for America's national security elite, he had secured an internship at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. But when he landed in Amsterdam in April, he was quickly deported to Brazil. Ferreira was, in fact, Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, an intelligence officer working for the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service.

Cherkasov was a so-called illegal, of the sort depicted in the popular television series The Americans - an officer dispatched abroad under an elaborate foreign identity, often for life. In a four-page document obtained by Dutch intelligence, an aide-memoire of sorts, his cover story was laid out in painstaking detail, down to childhood crushes and favoured restaurants. Cherkasov is now languishing in a Brazilian prison, sentenced to 15 years.

