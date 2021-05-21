The virus mutates fast, we must adapt our behaviour just as fast

Living with a global pandemic for over a year has forced many people all over the world to learn coping mechanisms to keep themselves and their families safe, while carrying on with work and life.

New habits have been ingrained, and many aspects of pandemic living have become familiar. In Singapore, donning a face mask is becoming as natural as wearing shoes before going out. Whipping out your mobile phone to check in at public places via the TraceTogether app and scanning your temperature are now automatic reflexes.